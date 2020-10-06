Kim Kardashian looks drop dead gorgeous in red leather outfit during a night out

Kim Kardashian appeared in red leather outfit during a night out in Malibu on Monday to serve fans with her glamorous look.

The reality star has always been on her toes to serve fans some of the most stunning looks. Red dress, which has always been favourite for the celebrities, served as a beauty elevator for the 'Keeping Up With Kardashians' actress.

Kim looked smashing in steamy red leather cut-out top and matching trousers as she got attention while exiting her car, flaunting her incredible figure in a red leather ensemble that clung perfectly to her curves.

The 39-year-old businesswoman's chic top had a cut-out section at the waist which displayed her toned abs. Her brunette locks were slicked back into a wet-look braid.

She was photographed alone as there was no one with the beauty queen at the moment.