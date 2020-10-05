Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks enjoy weekend at beach after split with Miley Cyrus

Australian star Liam Hemsworth was spotted with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and he seems happy like never before after split with ex wife Miley Cyrus.



The Hunger Games star and his ladylove were photographed at Byron Bay on Sunday, spending the weekend together with the actor’s family.

The model, 24, looks sensational in an orange bikini and white denim shorts whereas Liam seems to be relaxed in a white t-shirt and shorts. The actor complimented his look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a cap.

The couple seemed to have it all and could not get their hands off each other.

The lovebirds were also accompanied by Liam's dog, Dora, that he shared with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. Dora has been a great help to him in getting over ex-wife Miley.

Liam and Gabriella were spotted together for the first time in December last at the same beach with actor’s parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth.

They confirmed their romance earlier this year.

According to a source “Liam 'feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama".

He was previously married to US pop star Miley Cyrus and quietly separated in June last year.