Khloe Kardashian reacts to Kim Kardashian thawing the ice with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reveals Kim Kardashian is mending ties with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reunited with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after parting ways last year over his cheating scandal.

As the couple rekindled their romance recently, Tristan is mending ties with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members.

The mother of one revealed there’s “no malice” between sister Kim and boyfriend Tristan.



“My family, you know, we all mean well,” the Good American founder said during a private interview after Kim and Kanye West attended one of Tristan’s basketball games.

“I know Kim has the best intentions, and I know that my family just comes from a loving place and there’s no malice intent with all that being said," she shared.

“No, it’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband, would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” Khloé said to Kim.

“That’s the world we live in … They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls–t than just the truth," she added.

Khloe and Tristan reunited this summer after the former decided to give the basketball player another chance.