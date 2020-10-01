close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2020

Mehwish Hayat admits to stalking 'a few people' on social media

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 01, 2020

Mehwish Hayat has conceded that she has stalked  a few people for various reasons but never spied on anyone.

She was answering fans' question on the third episode of  " Kurkure’s Hawai Fire: Toofaani Edition."

Asked about Nick Jonas, the actress said she is a fan of his music but the American singer needs to  "make better fashion choices".

Here is the complete session:



Latest News

More From Entertainment