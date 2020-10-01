Mehwish Hayat admits to stalking 'a few people' on social media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mehwish Hayat has conceded that she has stalked a few people for various reasons but never spied on anyone.
She was answering fans' question on the third episode of " Kurkure’s Hawai Fire: Toofaani Edition."
Asked about Nick Jonas, the actress said she is a fan of his music but the American singer needs to "make better fashion choices".
Here is the complete session: