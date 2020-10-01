Ushna Shah shares throwback pictures from her childhood with an interesting story

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TV actress Ushna Shah on Thursday took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback pictures from her childhood.
She wrote an interesting story about the pictures in the caption which accompanied her Insta post.
Here is what she wrote:
"Here is a cute little throwback coincidence I have decided to share with you!
I found this to be quite serendipitous and full circle . The world is indeed minuscule. I didn’t recognize the person in this pictures & my sister told me it’s Shahid Shafaat AKA Shaddi bhai. We’ve never officially met but have come close to working together. Well.. I suppose we HAVE met, in the early-mid 90’s , and have shared a laugh.
Who would have guessed that the child in these images would one day find herself in Pakistan working in the drama industry, and this gentleman would one day be a director in that same industry. And their paths would cross again, decades later, as very different people."