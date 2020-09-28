'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic flaunts her radiant look as she shares new snaps

Turkish versatile actress Esra Bilgic, who is winning hearts with her acting and glam in new season of hit drama 'Ramo', flaunted her beauty in the latest Instagram pictures.

'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan chose to rock strip pink sweater, giving fans major style envy.

Wearing her hair down in a sleek, the Turkish star kept her complexion natural and dewy, sporting a honey-hued blusher and pale pink lipstick.



Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared her new pictures on Instagram Sunday.



Her Instagram feed flooded with messages of praise and appreciation from her fans.



Her dazzling look in the latest pictures attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.