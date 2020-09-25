Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson 'acting like married couple' while living together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are giving relationship another try

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ar giving their relationship another try and are looking for a fresh start.



Amid their reconciliation rumours and pregnancy buzz, the couple is living together amid lockdown.

According to sources, they are 'acting like a married couple' and are in a really good place.

"Khloé and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while. Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life," an insider told Us Weekly.



They added, "They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other. Tristan has been a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”

Meanwhile, Khloe's mom Kris Jenner recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show and gave a rather coy reply to her daughter's pregnancy news.

"Khloé and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?" DeGeneres asked Kris.

"You never know around here," Kris replied coyly. "Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what's going to happen."