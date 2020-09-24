Selena Gomez slays sizzling summer style in blue swimsuit

Singer Selena Gomez shared a steamy picture of herself modeling a blue one-piece swimsuit to stun fans.

Flaunting her beauty in the mini outfit, Gomez opened up about her journey of accepting and embracing the scar she has from her kidney transplant surgery in 2017.

She captioned her stunning photo, "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up.

She added: "Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful."

Earlier this month, Gomez appeared sporting a blue mini dress on the fashion brand's Instagram page.

