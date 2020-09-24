Meghan Markle reminsices upon one her most ‘regal fears’ on ‘Suits’: ‘So, oh my god!’

Prior to joining the royal family, Meghan Markle was known for her role in the famous sitcom Suits. Her charisma on the screen, as well as her relationship with the cast had been a topic of discussion on numerous TV shows.



Even Express.UK reports that during such an interview, for AOL’s BUILD the former Suits star reminisced upon one time when she was left fear stricken in the presence of Gina Torres.

Meghan was quoted saying, “There is a quality about Gina that is so regal… I remember there’s one scene that I had with her. [She’s] regonotiating something and she just like walked towards him and she had this posturing.”

“I forgot my lines in my scene because I was so unnerved by it and like even in the actual episode when I watch the scene, my ankle’s twitching. I’m standing there and my ankle’s sorting of bending like a little girl when you’re nervous.”

Despite this raging fear, Markle admitted that her relationship off-camera was in stark contrast to her feelings at the time. “Meanwhile in real life I’ll go to her house. She cooks like pico de gallo and we sit and drink wine and hang out. She’s awesome but there’s something about when she’s in character that just-- So, oh my god! She’s amazing, she’s great.”