Zimbabwe to tour Pakistan for cricket series in October-November, says PCB

The 50-over matches against Zimbabwe will be played in Multan on 30 October, 1 and 3 November, which will be followed by three T20Is in Rawalpindi on 7, 8 and 10 November, says the PCB. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that a three-match One Day International (ODI) series between the green shirts and Zimbabwe will take place in Pakistan in October, followed by a T20 series in November.

"Pakistan will launch its ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League campaign by hosting Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in October-November, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

"The 50-over matches against Zimbabwe will be played in Multan on 30 October, 1 and 3 November, which will be followed by three T20Is in Rawalpindi on 7, 8 and 10 November," read a press release by the cricket board.



The PCB announced that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that the Super League will serve as a qualification for the Men's Cricket World Cup, with the top seven sides already qualifying for the mega event.



PCB Director Cricket International Zakir Khan said that the confirmation of the series "not only strengthens Pakistan’s reputation as a safe and secure country but also a healthy one after having successfully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic".



"This series is critical to Pakistan as it aspires to qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and, as such, every point in the Super League will count. Our last ODI series was against Sri Lanka, 12 months ago, so the boys will have to hit the ground running and try to pocket maximum points.

"We have strategically scheduled Zimbabwe’s matches in Multan and Rawalpindi, the venues which will be hosting the National T20 Cup from 30 September to 18 October. By the time Zimbabwe arrives, we would have gained enough experience on bio-securing hotels, player transportation, the venues and the players’ dressing rooms as delivery of this series will be under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all participants," he said.



Zimbabwe will carry a 32-member squad to cater for both the formats as well as for the intra-squad warm-up matches. The squad will undergo two Covid-19 tests within a space of 48 hours prior to their departure in Harare, while the second tests will be conducted as soon as they arrive in Islamabad, said the PCB.



SCHEDULE

20 Oct – Zimbabwe arrival in Islamabad

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Multan

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Multan

3 Nov – 3rd ODI, Multan

4 Nov – Travel to Islamabad

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

11 Nov – Zimbabwe departure for Harare