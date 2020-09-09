Meghan Markle robot video resurfaces

An old video purporting to show Meghan Markle continues to circulate on social media a couple of years after it first emerged on the internet.

The video had gone viral after it was shared with captions that suggested the person seen in the clip was in fact a robot instead of the Duchess of Sussex.

After coming across the video, many people seemed convinced that Meghan Markle is a robot.

The clip shows the royal couple sitting in the audience and applauding, but their faces aren't moving.



According to reports, the video was from the Britain's Got Talent finale and the royal appearance was actually a stunt to promote the the new Live Figures exhibit at Madame Tussauds London.





