Tue Sep 08, 2020
Engin Altan Duzyatan is all smiles ahead of his historic visit to Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 08, 2020

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrayed the lead role of Ertugrul in hit drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has mesmerised his fans with the latest Instagram post.

Altan took to his social media on Tuesday and shared a dashing picture, in which he can be seen in Hoodie with a smile on his face. The captioned-less post attracted massive praise from his fans.

Duzyatan has become a household name in Pakistan after his outstanding performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul, being aired in Urdu language on the directives of the prime minister.

The star is set to meet his excited Pakistani fans for a live question-and-answer session this October.

During his visit, Duzyatan will mesmerize his admirers in the capital Islamabad, the commercial capital Karachi, and cultural hub Lahore in the country.

He has earned iconic status in Pakistan with his  lead role  in the  historic Turkish blockbuster 

