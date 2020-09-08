Prince William, Kate Middleton under threat of COVID-19 as they live in a ‘hotspot’

Prince William and Kate Middleton had been cautiously performing their royal duties in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

With their return to London’s Kensington and Chelsea borough following their trip to Balmoral, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as their kids are supposedly at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus as the areas have now been declared “hotspots.”

According to reports, there have been thus far 721 confirmed cases at a rate of 461.8 per 100,000 people, as compared to Norfolk’s rate pf 351 per 100,000 people.

As per Imperial College London’s online calculator tool, Kensington and Chelsea borough of London are considered the hotspots, as it predicts parts of the country where the risk of COVID-19 is higher.

William and Kate’s current area of residence is expected to become a hotspot in the next three weeks.