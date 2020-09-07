Meghan Markle and Prince Harry repay money for renovation of UK home

Days after signing a multi-million deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have returned the British taxpayers' money that was spent on renovation of their UK home.

According to Reuters, the royal couple refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) as part of their commitment they made after announcing in January they would step back from royal duties.

The refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, a house within the grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle west of London, had been criticized by some British media as too expensive.

Harry and Meghan announced last week they had signed a contract with Netflix to produce content for the streaming giant.

The couple have moved to California but will keep Frogmore Cottage as their home when they come back to Britain, under the terms of their agreement with the queen, Harry’s grandmother.

“A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex,” a spokesperson for the couple said, referring to a pot of taxpayer money used to fund the monarchy.

“This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”



