Justin Bieber opens up about his struggle with ‘insecurities and frustrations’ during his teenage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who rose to fame at a very young of 13, has said that he was now motivated by 'truth and love' after struggling with 'insecurities' as a teen.
Taking to Instagram, the Sorry singer shared his adorable photo with a lengthy note.
He wrote, “I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music. But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in.”
“My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them!,” Bieber said.
The 26-year-old singer went on to say, “I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad!”