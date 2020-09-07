Justin Bieber opens up about his struggle with ‘insecurities and frustrations’ during his teenage

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who rose to fame at a very young of 13, has said that he was now motivated by 'truth and love' after struggling with 'insecurities' as a teen.



Taking to Instagram, the Sorry singer shared his adorable photo with a lengthy note.

He wrote, “I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music. But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in.”

“My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them!,” Bieber said.



The 26-year-old singer went on to say, “I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad!”