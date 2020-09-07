close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 7, 2020

Angelina Jolie not ready to have new Brad Pitt in her life

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 07, 2020

Brad Pitt's appearance with her rumoured girl friend  Nicole Poturalski  has set tongues wagging, giving rise to rumours about her ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The  rumour-mongers and some tabloids have started speculating about the 'Maleficent' star's alleged affair though she previously  made it clear that she's putting her children first.

This week, there were rumours that a famous Hollywood star has instantly become the new Brad Pitt in Jolie’s life and  staying around her  house. 

 During a previous  interview, Jolie clearly refuted all such claims. The  charming actress even revealed the reason that  why she chose to divorce Pitt. The Oscar-winner  stated, "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."

She continued, "Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

The actress and activist previously said that she currently 'lives in the United States so that her children can be close to their father'. 

Brad Pitt, who spotted with a  27-year old German model last week, tied the knot with Jolie in August 2014 after almost a decade together and split  from the star  in September 2016. 

The couple share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. 

