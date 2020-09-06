Queen Elizabeth plans to convert Sandringham estate into drive-in movie theater

Queen Elizabeth plans to convert Sandringham estate into drive-in movie theatre

The Queen has recently made the decision to open up Sandringham as a socially distant drive-in movie cinema for the general public.

News of the drive in was reportedly announced through the estate’s official website that read, "Enjoy a wonderful evening in the Sandringham Gardens with the backdrop of Sandringham House. Relax and enjoy one or both of these ever popular films whilst enjoying fabulous street food and refreshments from artisan brewers and distillers."

The site also added the option of upgrades, claiming, "Upgrades on tickets are available for just £7.50 to add a deckchair, table, popcorn, and separate area to the side of your vehicle."

Movie goers are expected to start arriving by September 25th as the event will stretch out till the 27th. Movie options range from, Rocketman, Toy Story, The Greatest Showman, and even A Star Is Born however, all attendees will be required to don mandatory face coverings before entering the premises.

For the unversed, Sandringham is a 20,000-acre estate located in the heart of Norfolk Coastal Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and was purchased by Queen Victoria back in 1892.