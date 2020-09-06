Prince Charles to hand over the British throne directly to Prince William

Prince Charles has full authority to hand over the monarchy of Great Britain directly to his elder son Prince William.

While Charles is the oldest heir apparent of the British throne, he could abdicate his kingship because of his age.

The speculation was made by a body of constitutional experts who revealed that Charles has crossed the official age of assuming sovereignty.

Experts claimed Queen Elizabeth will likely continue to be the ruler of England until demise, and might never abdicate.

However, Charles might do exactly that.

In answer to the question "Might Prince Charles abdicate in favour of William?", the experts replied, "That would be a matter for Prince Charles, and for Parliament."

"For the Queen, abdication is said to be unthinkable, for two reasons.

"The first is the bad example of Edward VIII: his abdication brought the Queen's father onto the throne, unexpectedly and most reluctantly.

"The second is her declaration on her twenty-first birthday that she would serve for her whole life whether it be long or short.

However, about Prince Charles, the experts stated, "Having waited over 60 years as heir apparent, it would be perfectly natural for Prince Charles to want to assume the throne and perform the royal duties for which he has spent so long preparing in waiting."



"But it would be equally natural if, after reigning for a few years as an increasingly elderly monarch, he chose to invite Parliament to hand on the throne to Prince William," they added.