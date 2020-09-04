close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 4, 2020

Randeep Hooda engages in banter with 'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 04, 2020

Hollywood star Randeep Hooda recently poked fun at Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, giving fans a peek into what he would look like if cast in Avengers by transforming himself into the God of Thunder - Thor. 

The actor, who seemed to have found the Reface App which lets you morph your face on to someone else’s shared the video compilation of himself in the Hollywood actor’s on-screen superhero avatar.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary actor along the post wrote, “What happens when Chris leaves the hammer lying around on the set.. #Extraction #bts sorry mate @chrishemsworth,” he captioned a video that saw him in Hemsworth’s Avengers gear, bulked up to perfection and swinging around the mighty hammer of Thor. 

Hooda transformed into his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth’s character Thor in his latest Instagram video. 

Back in April, Randeep spoke  about his experience working with Hemsworth on their girl Extraction, which was majorly shot in India.

