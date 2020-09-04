Randeep Hooda engages in banter with 'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Randeep Hooda recently poked fun at Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, giving fans a peek into what he would look like if cast in Avengers by transforming himself into the God of Thunder - Thor.

The actor, who seemed to have found the Reface App which lets you morph your face on to someone else’s shared the video compilation of himself in the Hollywood actor’s on-screen superhero avatar.



Taking to Instagram, the legendary actor along the post wrote, “What happens when Chris leaves the hammer lying around on the set.. #Extraction #bts sorry mate @chrishemsworth,” he captioned a video that saw him in Hemsworth’s Avengers gear, bulked up to perfection and swinging around the mighty hammer of Thor.



Back in April, Randeep spoke about his experience working with Hemsworth on their girl Extraction, which was majorly shot in India.