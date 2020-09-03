close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 3, 2020

Charlize Theron thinks Keanu Reeves is the best

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 03, 2020

Keanu Reeves is celebrating his 56th birthday. Millions of fans from across the world are sending birthday greetings to Hollywood's introvert star.

Charlize Theron also turned out to be an admirer of the John Wick actor and won the hearts of Keanu fans with her endearing birthday post.

"I love this handsome human so much! Happy birthday, Keanu. You’re just the best," wrote The Old Guard actress alongside a picture with Keanu Reeves.



