Bella Thorne reacts to Onlyfans criticism

American actor Bella Thorne has tendered an apology after claiming that she had earned £1.5 million within days after joining the website.

Her apology was addressed to professional content content creators on the UK-based website.

The 22-year old actress took the internet by storm earlier this month after announcing that she had signed up for the platform.

Bella Throne then posted a couple of explicit pictures of herself offering fans the chance to see her most intimate pictures for £200 a go.

Reacting to her claims of earning more than £1.5, OnlyFans officials set a price cap on pay per view snaps and changed the payout time to 30 days.

The actress took to Twitter and spoke about the changes that had been introduced.

She said she was trying to bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site.