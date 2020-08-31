Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in yellow jacket as she steps out with pal in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian turned heads with her stunning appearance in Malibu on Sunday as she stepped out with chic pal and TikTok star Addison Rae and Harry Hudson.



The 41-year looked gorgeous in an oversized mustard yellow leather jacket and shorts, that helped her put her slender legs on display.

The reality star offset her striking ensemble by sporting a simple white tank top, and she accessorised with a small cream handbag.

She boosted her height in a pair of nude heels, while she completed the look by wearing a beige face mask.

Kourtney wore her raven tresses in loose waves that fell over her shoulders, and she used a light palette of make-up for the occasion.

Addison rocked black tank top and matching trousers, and she stepped out in white trainers.

Her appearance with friends outing comes after she was seen arriving for dinner at Nobu Malibu with her ex Scott Disick on Friday last week.

Kourtney shares Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five with Scott, who she split from in 2015 after nine years together.