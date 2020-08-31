Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are huge fans of Brené Brown’s books on self-help

During a video call with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke at length about one of their most favorite self-help authors, Brené Brown.

After the founder of the Man Cave in Australia, Hunter Johnson brought forward the name of the critically acclaimed author, Meghan and Harry were extremely elated.

Johnson was quoted saying, "Vulnerability brings connection and connection is why we are here. It brings meaning and it brings purpose to our lives."

Shortly after Johnson concluded his little dabble into the self-help genre, Prince Harry elatedly chimed in with his own two cents, claiming, "I love the fact you're quoting Brené Brown and also bringing up Tristan Harris because they are two people we absolutely adore as well.” Even Meghan Markle loved the small tidbit and excitedly exclaimed, "We love them!" to her fellow compatriots.

During the course of their conversation the topic of vulnerability was once again brought forward and Prince Harry promptly touched upon its importance by saying, "If we are all able to show our vulnerability that doesn’t mean that you’re weak. If anything, I believe, that’s probably showing most of your strength."

For the unversed, this is not the first time the prince has been roped into a conversation surrounding mental health and personal healing.

A few years prior, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton honored sufferers through the launch of a charity called Heads Together.

The purpose of the charity was the spread of mental health aid to grassroots within the society. It aimed to ascertain self-help and even worked to lessen the stigma associated with mental traumas during its reign.