Queen is 'excited' and ‘keen on returning to normal life' after summer vacation

The Queen is excited and ‘keen to return to normal' after summer vacation to Berkshire

After spending the last couple of weeks in her summer home of Berkshire, royal sources claim the Queen is ‘very keenly’ looking forward to a swift return to royal duties.

A royal source spoke about the Queen’s personality to Vanity Fair and claimed that she is the kind of person who feels like she “needs to be seen to be believed.”

The source went on to say, “The Queen loves Windsor, it’s where she is most comfortable and so it makes sense for her to be there, but she also needs to be back in London for certain things and the plan is for her to commute as and when she needs to.”

“The Queen wants to get back to work, she is very keen for things to return to normal as are her staff at the palace.”

The source added, “There’s very much a sense on the Queen’s part of wanting to get back to work and normality. She has always said she needs to be seen to be believed and she knows how important it is that the public see her in the flesh.”

While many are still on the fence over the Queen's return, judging by the current health crisis afoot, a separate source also commented on the monarch’s possible return and dubbed it to be “very high” even though “it’s a case of how to make that work around the official guidelines”.