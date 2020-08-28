Scooby-Doo creator Joe Ruby passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Joe Ruby, the co-creator of the cartoon series Scooby-Doo, has breathed his last. He was 87.
Ruby, who created the much-loved characters alongside his partner Ken Spears, died of natural causes in California on Wednesday.
A media outlet, citing Ruby's grandson Benjamin, reported that "he never stopped writing and creating, even as he aged."
On the other hand, Sam Register -Warner Bros' animation president - said Ruby 'made Saturday mornings special for so many children, including myself'. He called him a 'Beloved companion'.
Sam continued: 'He was one of the most prolific creators in our industry who gifted us some of animation's most treasured characters and it was a thrill to host him at our studio.'
Fans have taken to Twitter to thank the late animator and writer for helping to give them 'a wonderful childhood'.