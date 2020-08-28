Bella Hadid pens emotional note after Gigi Hadid flaunts pregnant belly in stunning snaps

Bella Hadid cannot stop but count her blessings and shower love on pregnant sister Gigi Hadid, who is expecting her first born daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik.



Earlier this week, Gigi had sent the internet into a meltdown when she shared a series of stunning photos from her recent maternity shoot.

The supermodel could be seen flaunting her burgeoning belly in all-white monochromatic pictures.

Gigi's snaps were re-posted by Bella on her Instagram who also penned a long, emotional letter for Gigi.

Bella wrote, "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes.IM GOING TO BE A FREAKING AUNTIE !!! I WILL CHERISH THIS LITTLE BEAN FOREVER. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @gigihadid. [sic]"

"YOU ARE A GLOWING GODDESS OF LIGHT LOVE ADVENTURE AND JOY. BLESS YOU."

Sharing another ethereal snap, Bella captioned, "I'm not crying, ur crying.[sic]"

Re-uploading the final photo wherein Gigi kneels while cradling her bump, Bella said, "SIKE I'm literally in the fetal position hysterically crying. [T]hank you for your curiosity."



