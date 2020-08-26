Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel 'attempted suicide' during their honeymoon

Sir Elton John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel, wanted to commit suicide during the couple's honeymoon.



Blauel claimed she took an overdose of anti-anxiety medication after the star allegedly said, "the marriage was not working and that he wanted her to leave," three days into their honeymoon in St Tropez in the south of France in 1984, new court documents have revealed.



The 67-year old's claims have come to light as the German sound engineer – who was married to the Rocketman singer from 1984 to 1988 – launched a £3 million lawsuit against Sir Elton, alleging he broke the terms of their divorce deal.



She has filed legal papers at the High Court in London objecting to the depiction of their marriage in Sir Elton's autobiography 'Me', and hit biopic movie Rocketman.

A term of their divorce deal prevented either party from discussing the marriage publicly.



The 'Don’t Go Breaking My Heart' singer’s lawyers have denied breaching the divorce agreement, or causing "psychological harm".



Legal documents cited her suicide attempt and a series of panic attacks during their marriage as evidence of this.