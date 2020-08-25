Teen YouTube star Landon Clifford dies at 19 following brain injury

Famed YouTube star Landon Clifford breathed his last on Tuesday following brain injury,

Clifford, of the popular YouTube family Cam&Fam, was only 19 when he passed away.

His famous channel featured his experiences as a teenage father and husband.

The gut-wrenching news was shared by his wife, Camryn Clifford, who wrote, "August 13th 2020 was Landon's last day being the best dad and husband he could be," Camryn informed her followers on Instagram.

"After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country," she added.

"He died saving the lives of others. That's the type of person he was," she continued. "Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for."



The couple have two kids, Collette Briar Clifford and Delilah Rose Clifford, who were born in May.



"It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him," Camryn said.

"He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn't how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday."

Camryn revealed that her late husband dreamt of walking their daughters down the aisle one day.

"He was meant to die old with me," she wrote. "Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel."

Camryn concluded, "All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He's looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully."