The Queen ‘never had pizza’ while royal chef Darren McGrady cooked for Buckingham palace

Queen Elizabeth has always been a monarch upheld with great respect throughout the course of her reign and to showcase how far her sense of grace transcends, one of her former chefs recently sat down for a candid interview and discussed her culinary tastes in great detail.

According to a report by Us Weekly, a former chef, Darren McGrady served the royal family for over years and with years of insider information under his belt, he recently sat down to speak at length about the Queen’s eating habits and all that she liked.

McGrady began by saying, “In the years that I cooked at [Buckingham] palace, the queen never had pizza. I didn’t start cooking pizza until I moved across to Kensington palace."

During the last two years of McGrady’s tenure as a royal chef, not once did the Queen reportedly ask him to prepare pizza, however, after being transferred to Kensington palace, the chef began making pizza rather frequently for Princess Diana and her young children, Prince Harry and Prince William.

"I [made] pizza all the time for William. In my second cookbook, The Royal Chef at Home, there’s a chicken tikka masala pizza [recipe] because, he loves Indian food. The pizza combined the two."