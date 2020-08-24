Gigi and Bella Hadid post sweet birthday tribute to Dua Lipa

Gigi and Bella Hadid have doubled the bliss of Dua Lipa on her special day, calling their younger brother Anwar Hadid's darling their sister.



the pregnant catwalk star Gigi, in a sweet birthday tribute to her younger brother Anwar Hadid's girlfriend, affectionately shared a throwback black and white snap with the two-time Grammy winner on Saturday.

The pregnant catwalk star captioned the post on her Instagram Story: 'HAPPY BDAY DEXTER'S MOM @dualipa. You're a special one & deserve the best. love u sister.'

On the other hand, Bella referred to the 25-year-old singer as the 'cutest, smartest, most hard working, loving, generous bean of all time.'

Bella, in the sweet picture, can be seen gently holding the 'New Rules' hitmaker's face and lovingly wrapping one arm around her shoulders.



In celebration of his love's special day, Anwar also shared a series of loved-up snaps.



