Met office forecasts rain for Karachi today

The Meteorological Department on Friday predicted rains across Sindh – including Karachi – from today till Sunday.



According to Director Meteorological Department, Abdul Qayyum Bhutto, it is expected to rain in the metropolis from Friday evening. The Met department further said that the city may receive 20 to 30 mm of rainfall today.

Bhutto said that the city may receive rainfall over the weekend as well, with heavy showers expected to take place in Karachi on Saturday and Sunday. More than 40 to 50 mm rainfall may take place in the port city while there is a risk of urban flooding in low lying areas.

He said that if the low pressure system travels further, the intensity of rain may increase and rainfall may increase up to 70 to 80 mm. However, the rain is likely to continue intermittently till Monday.



On the other hand, downpour is also expected today in different cities of Punjab as well, including Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur.