Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share glimpse inside new Santa Barbara home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took fans inside their sprawling new Santa Barbara home.

On August 17, the couple joined a virtual chat while sharing a small look from inside their forever home.

The talk was centred around the role and significance of the social media in the modern world.

What caught the attention of many was the Duke and Duchess's home decor, which included a fireplace, indoor plant and statue of a cross.

During the chat, Meghan opened up about how essential it is to have positive experiences on the web.

"Everyone's mental and emotional wellbeing are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction," she explained. "People are going online more than ever before to feel community."

The couple also exchanged ideas with young leaders on how to battle toxic masculinity.



"If we are all able to show our vulnerability that doesn't mean that you're weak," Prince Harry explained. "If anything, I believe, that's probably showing most of your strength."

Earlier, Meghan mentioned how she wishes to be a key aspect of more virtual discussions in the future.

"It's something I look forward to being a part of," Meghan said of the current political climate and the Black Lives Matter movement. "And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late. So, yeah, it's good to be home."