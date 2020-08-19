Kris Jenner sells Hidden Hills home opposite Kim Kardashian: Here's why

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kris Jenner has sold her dream home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles for $15 million, just few years after she purchased it.
The reality star reportedly sold the house in an off-market, all-cash deal to Katharina Harf, the daughter of Coty CEO Peter Harf, who acquired Kylie Jenner's makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2019.
Kris Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West live just across the road from the house with their four children.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star decision to sell the property has come as a surprise to some of her fans as she had enlisted interior designers to renovate the house after she moved in to transform it into her beautiful home.
During a house tour in 2019, Kris said: "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful." She added, "every single space gives me pleasure. Every time you turn a corner, you find something beautiful, something delicious."
The house was built in 2016 and spans 9,400 square feet on a 55,757 square foot estate. And it has everything the mum-of-six could want under one roof, including a spacious chef's kitchen, family room, home theatre and swimming pool set within huge, private grounds.
