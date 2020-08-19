Kris Jenner sells Hidden Hills home opposite Kim Kardashian: Here's why

Kris Jenner has sold her dream home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles for $15 million, just few years after she purchased it.

The reality star reportedly sold the house in an off-market, all-cash deal to Katharina Harf, the daughter of Coty CEO Peter Harf, who acquired Kylie Jenner's makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2019.



Kris Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West live just across the road from the house with their four children.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star decision to sell the property has come as a surprise to some of her fans as she had enlisted interior designers to renovate the house after she moved in to transform it into her beautiful home.



During a house tour in 2019, Kris said: "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful." She added, "every single space gives me pleasure. Every time you turn a corner, you find something beautiful, something delicious."

The house was built in 2016 and spans 9,400 square feet on a 55,757 square foot estate. And it has everything the mum-of-six could want under one roof, including a spacious chef's kitchen, family room, home theatre and swimming pool set within huge, private grounds.