Gaten Matarazzo of ‘Stranger Things’ fame gets a side job at a restaurant

Hollywood star Gaten Matarazzo catapulted to fame with Stranger Things and is regarded as one of the most sought-after stars of the industry’s younger lot, basking in fame and glory.

However, that isn’t stopping the actor from having his head in the clouds as the 17-year-old has been pleasantly surprising fans by taking up a side job at a New Jersey restaurant.

The Prank Encounters star has been keeping himself busy during the coronavirus pandemic by working alongside his family members at a restaurant situated in Long Island after filming for the Netflix series was brought to a halt.

This was also confirmed to Hollywood Reporter by his representative as he has been recognized by fans despite him going under a disguise with a hat and a cloth mask.

Production for Stranger Things season four had only begun when the shutdown was announced. It remains unclear when the Netflix production will resume shooting.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on the show, also admitted to the show’s postponement: “Who knows? We’re shut down now. It was supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don’t have authority on this. And now I don’t know. That’ll probably be pushed back. Hopefully we can get back to work but I don’t know what that looks like.”