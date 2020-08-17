Princess Charlotte knows ‘she's a princess’ and ‘loves being a royal’

Princess Charlotte is one member of the royal household who loves her royal status and already ‘knows she's a princess’ to a monarchy.

A source close to the royal family told Us Weekly that, "Charlotte knows she's a princess and already has a toy tiara, which she loves wearing.”

The source went on to say, "While the kids know there’s something special about them, they’re not spoiled." The princess in particular has an adventurous spirit that has earned her the nickname of the ‘warrior princess’.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl also elaborated upon the princess’s title to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a princess but she is quite a tomboy. She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer."

After turning five, however, the young princess already feels all grown up. The Us Weekly revealed, "She feels so grown up now that she's five. She likes to pick out her own outfits with Kate's help, and if she doesn’t like a dress she’s wearing, she makes her feelings known. She doesn’t feel intimidated in front of crowds of people unlike most kids her age."