'The Matrix 4': Keanu Reeves lauds filmmakers for safety measures

Actor Keanu Reeves has applauded filmmakers for the measures put in place on the set of 'The Matrix 4' as the production for the sequel has resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The 55-year-old actor, in conversation with a media outlet, said that everyone involved has pulled together and shown the ‘spirit’ of showbiz.

Speaking from Berlin - where filming is taking place, the 'John Wick' star said he is ‘grateful to be working. He went on: ‘There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place and the rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted.

He was reported to have said: "Everyone loves the project. If you’re gonna get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out, “How do we do this?”, showbusiness people are the best. ‘We’re scrappy, we know how to get stuff done and fix it, think on our feet, and that kindred spirit of coming together. “We’re scrappy!” Keanu Reeves returned to playing Neo this summer on the Berlin set of “The Matrix 4.”

He said producers have “thoughtful, effective protocols in place” to keep cast and crew safe.

Last month, Keanu and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant were spotted going for dinner with the cast, including Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris.



The dashing actor previously shared with Empire how director Lana Wachowski lured him back into the Matrix universe.