Prince Harry hops on a Zoom call for the Invictus Games via his new Montecito home

Even after leaving his active duties as a member of the British army, Prince Harry has chosen to stay in the loop when it comes to any matters regarding the Invictus games.

During a recent Zoom call regarding the event, the prince spoke with a number of dignitaries, from Britain’s Jen Warren, Canada’s Bruno Guevremont, Mark Reidy from Australia, and even team captain JJ Chalmers.

During the Zoom call, Chalmers took a hilarious dig at the prince by saying, "I tried to book Captain America, but I managed to get Captain Wales instead." Prince Harry appeared to be rather amused by the funny banter and quipped, "The banter certainly hasn't improved in the last few months, that's for sure."

The main highlight of the meeting was the proposed ‘At Home’ challenge.

Prince Harry claimed, "With lockdown and everything else that's been going on and The Hague being postponed as well, surely this was an amazing opportunity for you guys to come together not only to do the physical side, which is improving your mental fitness, but to be together as a team doing something like this, and having a goal and a purpose and to some extent a distraction from the day to day life."

