Meghan Markle ‘wanted to impress’ Prince William with ‘the perfect novelty gift’ on Christmas

Buckingham Palace has always held Christmas traditions in high esteem. So much so that the entire extended family works hard to surprise their loved ones with hilarious and one-of-a-kind gag gifts and attempts to spruce up the festivities with novel traditions.

During Meghan Markle’s first year attending the royal festivities, she labored long and hard to find the ‘perfect’ gag gift for Prince William.

Omid Scobie, and Carolyn Durand, reiterated Meghan’s experience finding the perfect gift in the couple’s autobiography Finding Freedom.

Town & Country magazine extracted this event from the book, claiming that gift giving has always been "an audition like no other, and [Meghan] wanted to impress her future royal relatives.”

“To that end, Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family. At least one of her gifts was a huge hit—a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil.”

However, that was Meghan’s only family Christmas at Sandringham. In the year following Meghan and Harry chose to forgo a British Christmas for a more lowkey experience with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in Canada.