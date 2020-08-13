close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
August 13, 2020

Princess Diana's musical coming to Netflix prior to its Broadway debut

Thu, Aug 13, 2020
Princess Diana's musical was set to launch on March 31, 2020 but was put on ice during pandemic-- File photo

Netflix will be premiering a musical encircling the life of Princess Diana, before it hits Broadway, announced its producers on Wednesday.

The show titled Diana, was set to launch on March 31, 2020 but was put on ice when production shut down in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The musical will now be filmed at the Longacre Theatre in New York, without any audience as Broadway remains shut during the pandemic.

In a statement issued by the producers, they said: “We couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theater lovers everywhere. Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

The musical, throwing light on Diana’s royal life during her marriage to Prince Charles will now open on May 25, 2021 while a date for its Netflix premiere has yet to be disclosed.

This will be the first Broadway production to hit small screens before debuting on the official state. 

