Tue Aug 11, 2020
AFP
August 11, 2020

New Zealand registers first coronavirus case after gap of 102 days

AFP
Tue, Aug 11, 2020
Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source. Photo: File

WELLINGTON: New Zealand registered its first locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in 102 days on Tuesday, forcing the country's prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country's largest city.

Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.

"After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it," she said.

