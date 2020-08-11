New Zealand registers first coronavirus case after gap of 102 days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WELLINGTON: New Zealand registered its first locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in 102 days on Tuesday, forcing the country's prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country's largest city.
Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.
"After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it," she said.