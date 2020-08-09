NikkieTutorials claims home invasion at gun point left her ‘mentally effected’

Well known YouTuber Nikkie de Jager from NikkieTutorials faced ‘mental’ anguish at the hands of robbers who placed her at gunpoint during home invasion.

The Dutch makeup artist took to Instagram to relay the news. She claimed her country house in Pnemstraat, Uden was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of armed assailants.

Her post read, “Earlier today, one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gunpoint at our own home."

However, thankfully she and her fiancé came out of the experience physically unscathed. She wrote, “Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay.” However, “Mentally, it’s a whole other story.”

“I am writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe. Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days for myself.”

The Sun reported on this incident, claiming the guru’s house was vandalized and robbed only hours prior and local news confirmed the report with a tweet of their own that read, “The perpetrators threatened the residents with possibly a firearm and took an unknown loot from them. There are at least three perpetrators who fled in a beige car towards the A50.”

