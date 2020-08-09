Prince Harry holding on to Prince Charles for emotional and financial support

Prince Charles is still lending emotional and monetary support to Prince Harry after Megxit

Prince Harry may have taken an exit from the royal family with Meghan Markle but he is still clinging on to his roots for support.

According to a report by The Sun, Prince Charles is still lending emotional and monetary support to his son despite the several differences that have come in the way.

An insider told the publication that the Prince of Wales is standing by his son in spite of the “disappointing and crushing” revelations that have come afloat in the upcoming book Finding Freedom.

The grapevine spilled that while Prince William and Kate Middleton have been giving the cold shoulder to the Sussex pair, Prince Charles has been extending support both emotionally and financially.

“They have a very strong and close father-and-son relationship. Many people have speculated that the book was the end for Harry and Meghan in Britain. Too many people were criticized and too many people attacked, including William and Kate,” said one royal insider.

“But the Prince of Wales has made it clear the door is always open. Since [Harry’s] move to Los Angeles they have been in regular contact. Charles is not an avid user of texts but there are video and phone calls,” the source added.

