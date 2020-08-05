'My heart is yours': Megan Fox writes a sweet message to boyfriend MGK

Megan Fox on Wednesday expressed her love for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in an Instagram post.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress shared a mirror selfie with the singer and wrote a sweet message to her beau.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," she captioned her Instagram post.



Megan Fox has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after parting ways with her husband Brian Austin Green.

The "Transformers" actress recently made her relationship with the Cleveland native public after they were spotted hanging.

Megan has also appeared in MGK's latest music video titled "Bloody Valentine".



