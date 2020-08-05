close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 5, 2020

'My heart is yours': Megan Fox writes a sweet message to boyfriend MGK

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 05, 2020

Megan Fox on Wednesday expressed her love for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in an Instagram post.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress   shared a mirror selfie with the singer and wrote a sweet message to her beau.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," she captioned her Instagram post.

 Megan Fox has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after parting ways with her husband Brian Austin Green.

The "Transformers" actress recently made her relationship with the Cleveland native public after they were spotted hanging.

Megan has also appeared in MGK's latest music video titled "Bloody Valentine".

  


Latest News

More From Entertainment