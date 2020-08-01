Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul enjoys Eid holiday with friends

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul enjoyed his Eid holiday with friends and family and shared adorable pictures.



Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the titular role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared an adorable photo with his friends from their outing.

He wrote in the Turkish language saying “cok keyifli tatil harika sohbet cok tesekkurler”.

Engin Altan’s wife also turned to photo-video sharing app and shared a dazzling photo of her from the day out.

Earlier, sharing an all smiling photo of him, Ertugrul wished Eid Mubarak to his fans both in Turkish and English languages.



He wrote, “Kurban bayramımız kutlu olsun... Eid mubarak...”







