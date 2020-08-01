Kate Middleton was ‘loyal’ to Prince William as distance grew with Prince Harry

Royal commentator Roberta Fiorito touched upon Kate Middleton and her role alongside Prince William during their royal rift with Prince Harry.

For the unversed, Fiorito claimed that the royal rift between the brothers began after Prince William advised his brother not to be ‘blindsided by lust’ and instead get to know Meghan Markle a lot more closely before making any big decisions.

According to Express UK, "William told Harry don’t feel you have to rush this, take as much time as you need to get to know this girl and that was really what kind of ruffled Harry’s feathers. He felt that it was very cavalier about the woman he was head over heels in love.” He went on to say, “I think that really set off the distance.”

He also touched upon Kate Middleton’s rule in this royal scuffle and claimed the Duchess of Cambridge continued to be extremely ‘loyal’ to her husband during the course of this royal fued.

Ms Fiorito said, "What I found interesting in Omid’s take was just that Kate was and is intensely loyal to Prince William. So, I can understand that if there was some sort of discord between the two then if there wasn’t a chance of them coming together as a friendship maybe they divided."