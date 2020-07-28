Gigi Hadid shares photos of her newly renovated NYC apartment

Gigi Hadid - who is preparing to welcome her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik - has given a rare glimpse into her newly renovated New York City apartment.

The supermodel posted a slideshow of multiple images of her colorful abode on the social media platform, revealing her apartment underwent major decorative renovations just before quarantine.

The 25-year-old has spent the last few months self-isolating at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farmhouse with her mom, sister Bella and Malik.

The mom-to-be captioned the post: "Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot."



She continued: "of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city… but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy (sic)."

Hadid’s new house makeover comes just a couple of months before she is expected to give birth to her and Malik’s baby girl in September.



Based on the images, the model opted for an eclectic theme, complete with colorful patterns and textures.

The charming showbiz star shared the picture of her eccentric living room, which boasts a sofa featuring cushions of different hues and textures. She also posted photos of one of her bathrooms, which she covered with clippings of old New Yorker covers.

She also showed off the hallway that leads to the model’s dressing room, and is lit up with an array of Edison lights and adorned with a larger-than-life yellow pen and a painting.