‘Thank you for the wishes,’ Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul thanks fans as he turns 40

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the lead role in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has thanked friends and fans for all the ‘good wishes’ on his 40th birthday.



Turkish actor Engin Altan celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday and he had announced that this year on his birthday, he is launching a donation campaign for the Turkish Cancer Society.

The ‘Ertugrul’ fans turned to social media to wish their beloved actor as he turned 40.

Engin aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo and showered love on husband.

Sharing a PDA-filled photo with Engin Altan Duzyatan, Neslisah penned down a sweet birthday note for him in Turkish language.

Later, Engin Altan shared Instagram story and thanked his fans and friends in Turkish and English languages.

He wrote: “thank you for all the good wishes.”