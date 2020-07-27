Naya Rivera's sister breaks silence in emotional post about Glee actress

Naya Rivera's younger sister Nickayla has broken her silence following the Glee star's tragic death, sharing a touching tribute on social media.

Nickayla has shared an emotional post on Instagram and Twitter about her love for late sister who disappeared while on a boating trip with her young son at California's Lake Piru on July 8.

Naya's son Josey was found hours later alone on the boat and was unharmed. After an extensive search, Naya's body was found six days later.



Nickayla, in her first statement on social media since the tragedy, wrote: "Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite."



She continued: "Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself."



Nickayla explained that her world had been turned 'upside down'.

⁣She added: "I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣"







