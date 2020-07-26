Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian after scandalous Twitter rampage

Kanye West has come forth tendering an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian for publishing a series of highly controversial remarks on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site on Saturday, Kanye wrote, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter."

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," the rapper added.

Kanye had earlier accused Kim of cheating on him and revealed that he has been trying to divorce her since a long time.

Prior to his Twitter rampage, he had raised a lot of eyebrows after revealing that he and Kim wanted to abort their daughter North when they were expecting her.

In one of his tweets, the All of the Lights rapper added that his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, was “not allowed” around his children and that Kim “would never photograph” North doing Playboy.

An insider told Us Weekly that the mom of four was “deeply upset with Kanye for talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public.”

She had stated, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor."

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” Kim wrote.