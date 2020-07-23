Mohammad Amir cleared to travel to UK after testing negative for COVID-19

PCB had announced on Monday that Amir, who had initially pulled out of England tour, will join the Pakistan squad following the birth of his second daughter last week. Photo: File

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been cleared to travel to the UK and join the Pakistan squad after his two consecutive coronavirus tests came out as negative.

According to the PCB, Amir and masseuse Muhammad Imran have tested negative for the virus twice.

“As per the rules both are eligible to travel,” said the PCB, adding that they will share further details soon.

The PCB had announced on Monday that Amir, who had initially pulled out of the England tour, will join the Pakistan squad following the birth of his second daughter last week. The white-ball specialist and the team's masseur, Mohammad Imran, had gone through their first COVID-19 tests the same day.

"If their first tests return negative, they will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore where their second tests will be conducted on Wednesday, with the expected departures over the weekend," the PCB said.

Upon their arrival in England, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released.

Last month, the Pakistan cricket team had left for England for three Tests and as many T20Is.

It is expected the first Test will take place in Manchester in August but the ECB said the behind-closed-doors schedule would be announced in "due course".

Pakistan team on their arrival went through a 14-day isolation period on arrival before continuing their preparations ahead of the first Test with two internal four-day warm-up matches.